Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu records first Covid death in four months

Identifying the deceased as a resident of Chinthamani in Tiruchy and employed in Bengaluru, Subramani confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 12th March 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The state on Saturday recorded its first death from Covid-19 in four months as a 27-year-old man who tested positive for the virus passed away at a private hospital in Tiruchy. Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) A Subramani told TNIE that samples collected from the deceased would be sent for genomic sequencing.

Identifying the deceased as a resident of Chinthamani in Tiruchy and employed in Bengaluru, Subramani confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19. “He landed in Tiruchy from Goa three days ago, and he fell sick and was admitted to a private hospital. Failing to respond to treatment, he died on Saturday,” he said.

“As the person was young and no visible co-morbidities were discovered, we found it suspicious. His samples have been sent to the state public health laboratory in Chennai for genomic sequencing,” he added.

Subramani said, “Six of his family members have been asked to isolate themselves, and they would be subject to Covid-19 tests. As of now none of the other family members has exhibited any symptoms.”
The last Covid death in TN was recorded on November 17, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid death Tiruchy DDHS
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp