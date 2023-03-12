Tamil Nadu records first Covid death in four months

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The state on Saturday recorded its first death from Covid-19 in four months as a 27-year-old man who tested positive for the virus passed away at a private hospital in Tiruchy. Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) A Subramani told TNIE that samples collected from the deceased would be sent for genomic sequencing.

Identifying the deceased as a resident of Chinthamani in Tiruchy and employed in Bengaluru, Subramani confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19. “He landed in Tiruchy from Goa three days ago, and he fell sick and was admitted to a private hospital. Failing to respond to treatment, he died on Saturday,” he said.

“As the person was young and no visible co-morbidities were discovered, we found it suspicious. His samples have been sent to the state public health laboratory in Chennai for genomic sequencing,” he added.

Subramani said, “Six of his family members have been asked to isolate themselves, and they would be subject to Covid-19 tests. As of now none of the other family members has exhibited any symptoms.”

The last Covid death in TN was recorded on November 17, 2022.

