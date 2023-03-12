Three 'pavement dwellers' killed as SUV runs over them in Tiruchi

By IANS

CHENNAI: Three unidentified 'pavement dwellers' aged between 60-70 years died when a speeding SUV ran over them, said police.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Srirangam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi.

The three were sleeping on the roadside near Yoga Kalyana Mandapam when the accident happened. Police said that they were in the process of identifying the dead.

The driver of the vehicle, Lakshminarayan (23) has been detained by the police.

Police have registered a case against him under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), section 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act, endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that one among the three died on the spot while the other two succumbed to their injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government hospital where they were admitted in critical condition.

