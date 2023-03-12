Home States Tamil Nadu

TN police book Seeman for comments against migrant workers

The NTK leader made 'derogatory remarks' against a community while addressing a public meeting in the western city on February 13.

Published: 12th March 2023 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Actor turned politician, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman would face fresh charges for speaking against migrant workers, a senior police official said here on Sunday.

A case was registered against the NTK leader by Erode (Karungalpalayam) police on February 22, 2023 for making 'derogatory remarks' against a community while addressing a public meeting in the western city on February 13.

ALSO READ | Cadre of 2 parties clash at Porur over Seeman’s remarks on Arunthathiyar community

"In the same speech he (Seeman) has also spoken against migrant workers threatening foisting of cases against them. Hence, to take legal action in this regard, further sections have been added in this case," a senior State police official said.

The police action comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers in the southern state are safe and the police have registered cases against two journalists including the editor of a Hindi daily for spreading rumours about attacks on migrants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant Workers Seeman
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp