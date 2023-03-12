Home States Tamil Nadu

'Uninterrupted power must for exam centres': Tangedco

A senior official at Tangedco informed TNIE the power utility will closely monitor the schools until the examinations conclude on April 20.

Published: 12th March 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO, Electricity

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In light of the upcoming SSLC and higher secondary examinations, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has issued strict instructions to its chief engineers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the examination centres across the state.

A senior official at Tangedco informed TNIE the power utility will closely monitor the schools until the examinations conclude on April 20.“We will provide a three-phase power supply to the examination centres from 7 am to 3 pm. To ensure this, a special team has been formed in all districts. Additionally, field staff will be available to attend to any emergency work from 7 am until the end of the examinations,” he said.

Another official in the distribution sector said the state-owned power utility has already instructed Metro Water, Highways, BSNL, and private telecom departments to seek prior permission from Tangedco before carrying out any digging work in order to avoid damage to the underground cables.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC examinations Tangedco
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp