'Uninterrupted power must for exam centres': Tangedco

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In light of the upcoming SSLC and higher secondary examinations, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has issued strict instructions to its chief engineers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the examination centres across the state.

A senior official at Tangedco informed TNIE the power utility will closely monitor the schools until the examinations conclude on April 20.“We will provide a three-phase power supply to the examination centres from 7 am to 3 pm. To ensure this, a special team has been formed in all districts. Additionally, field staff will be available to attend to any emergency work from 7 am until the end of the examinations,” he said.

Another official in the distribution sector said the state-owned power utility has already instructed Metro Water, Highways, BSNL, and private telecom departments to seek prior permission from Tangedco before carrying out any digging work in order to avoid damage to the underground cables.

CHENNAI: In light of the upcoming SSLC and higher secondary examinations, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has issued strict instructions to its chief engineers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the examination centres across the state. A senior official at Tangedco informed TNIE the power utility will closely monitor the schools until the examinations conclude on April 20.“We will provide a three-phase power supply to the examination centres from 7 am to 3 pm. To ensure this, a special team has been formed in all districts. Additionally, field staff will be available to attend to any emergency work from 7 am until the end of the examinations,” he said. Another official in the distribution sector said the state-owned power utility has already instructed Metro Water, Highways, BSNL, and private telecom departments to seek prior permission from Tangedco before carrying out any digging work in order to avoid damage to the underground cables.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });