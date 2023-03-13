40 hectares of forest gutted by fire in Denkanikottai

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Around 40 hectares of forest area were destroyed in a suspected in Denkanikottai forest range on Saturday. "The fire started around 3 pm and engulfed Gnanachandra Agraharam, Samieri and Tholluvabetta East reserved forest. The fire was put off after six hours by fire and rescue personnel, the forest department and Thattakarai villagers," said a forest staff. Hosur Forest Division Wildlife Warden K Karthikeyani told TNIE, "About 40 hectares of forest was damaged in this suspected man-made fire. The forest department has planned to conduct an awareness programme to prevent forest fires next week. Also, people were asked to not throw cigarettes or to not burn any waste near the forest area," she added. Denkanikottai Forest Ranger Murugesan said, "A few weeks ago, we seized cigarettes and matchboxes from people who were travelling inside the forest. We warned them to not use it while travelling inside the forest. Awareness programme has been conducted in many villages since January and people should be cooperative to protect the forest."