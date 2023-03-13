Home States Tamil Nadu

Another Bihar man arrested for spreading false info about migrant workers in TN

A special team from Tirupur Cyber Crime traced the accused Prashantkumar for posting videos on Facebook as if North Indian migrant workers were attacked.

Published: 13th March 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old man from Bihar was arrested for posting false information on his social media page and spreading rumours about attacks on migrant workers in Tirupur, police said.

A special team from Tirupur Cyber Crime continued their surveillance and traced the accused Prashantkumar, a native of Bihar, settled in Henegare village of Latehar district in Jharkhand, for posting videos on Facebook as if North Indian migrant workers were attacked.

The team camping there arrested Prashantkumar on March 11 and produced him before the District Court at Latehar, they said on Sunday.

On transit warrant, the accused was brought to Tirupur and produced before the 3rd Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody on Sunday, police said.

The Tirupur Police have already arrested a youth from Bihar for spreading rumours.

The Tamil Nadu police have registered 11 cases and arrested three persons earlier in this connection.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers were safe in the State and he asserted that swift action would be taken against rumour-mongers spreading panic.

