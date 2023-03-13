Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK moves call attention motion

The move comes a few days after the state governor returned the bill which aims to ban online gambling. 

Published: 13th March 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP TR Baalu (Photo | PTI)



By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The DMK on Sunday issued a call attention motion in the Parliament to discuss the banning of online gambling to prevent suicide deaths. The move comes a few days after the state governor returned the bill which aims to ban online gambling. 

DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu has called for the attention of the union minister for electronics and information technology. Baalu’s notice said over 40 people have committed suicide due to online gambling. 

It may be recalled that DMK and Congress have raised the same issue in the Parliament several times and also staged a walkout on December 8, 2022, to show their protest against the governor’s lethargic attitude to give his assent to the bill.

