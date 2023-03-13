Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS booked for assaulting AMMK cadre at airport

EPS’ personal security Krishnan, MLA Senthilnathan, former minister Manikandan and six others were also booked in the case.

Published: 13th March 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting Sivaganga district AMMK cadre Rajeswaran at Madurai airport. Avaniyapuram police booked him under IPC sections 341, 294, 323, 392, 506 and 109. 

Rajeswaran

EPS’ personal security Krishnan, MLA Senthilnathan, former minister Manikandan and six others were also booked in the case. Based on a counter-complaint from former minister R B Udhayakumar, Rajeswaran was also booked under IPC sections 341 and 294.

On Saturday morning, Rajeswaran posted a live video online calling EPS a ‘betrayer of Chinnamma (VK Sasikala)’. Subsequently, EPS’ personal security confiscated his phone.

Meanwhile, supporters of both EPS and embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam were booked for allegedly installing flex banners without permission in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

While EPS supporters installed banners to welcome their leader to the district for taking part in the birth anniversary celebration of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, OPS supporters raised banners to condemn the visit. 35 EPS supporters and four persons belonging to the OPS faction have been booked.

Edappadi K Palaniswami assault AMMK cadre Madurai airport
