Next phase of UGD work to begin in Kovai

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) set to begin UGD (Underground Drainage) construction in Chinnavedampatti, Saravanampatti and Vellakinar, residents and members of Chinnavedampatti Lake Pathukappu Amaipu have put forth a list of demands to the civic body.

Officials started preliminary works for the UGD network and convened a meeting chaired by CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila with residents of these localities. Kowshika Neer Karangal Trust’s secretary and Chinnavedampatti Lake Pathukappu Amaipu’s coordinator S Sivaraja told TNIE that they urged the civic body to avoid draining sewage or treated sewage water into water bodies. People living on the eastern side of the lake have already opposed the civic body’s plan to construct a sewage treatment plant in the area.

“As 80% of the drains have both rainwater and sewage water flow in them, we have stressed the civic body on establishing an exclusive dedicated system to harness rainwater. Through this, sewage flow in the drains can be monitored and regulated,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sharmila said, “We have sent a proposal to the government for establishing the UGD project in those three areas at the cost of Rs 357 crore and are awaiting sanction. We are also looking to provide treated water for the industries located in the nearby areas to cater to their water needs. Once commissioned, the works will be completed in three years.”

COIMBATORE: With the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) set to begin UGD (Underground Drainage) construction in Chinnavedampatti, Saravanampatti and Vellakinar, residents and members of Chinnavedampatti Lake Pathukappu Amaipu have put forth a list of demands to the civic body. Officials started preliminary works for the UGD network and convened a meeting chaired by CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila with residents of these localities. Kowshika Neer Karangal Trust’s secretary and Chinnavedampatti Lake Pathukappu Amaipu’s coordinator S Sivaraja told TNIE that they urged the civic body to avoid draining sewage or treated sewage water into water bodies. People living on the eastern side of the lake have already opposed the civic body’s plan to construct a sewage treatment plant in the area. “As 80% of the drains have both rainwater and sewage water flow in them, we have stressed the civic body on establishing an exclusive dedicated system to harness rainwater. Through this, sewage flow in the drains can be monitored and regulated,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sharmila said, “We have sent a proposal to the government for establishing the UGD project in those three areas at the cost of Rs 357 crore and are awaiting sanction. We are also looking to provide treated water for the industries located in the nearby areas to cater to their water needs. Once commissioned, the works will be completed in three years.”