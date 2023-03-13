Home States Tamil Nadu

Shelved three years ago, Tiruchy Corporation revives Cycle Track Project

Officials said a 3-km stretch of the Race Course road has been earmarked to set up the first cycling track in the city, after which the project will be extended to other roads and streets.

TIRUCHY: Put indefinitely on the shelf after the pandemic outbreak, the project to establish cycling tracks on city roads will soon be taken up again by the city corporation from where it was left off about two years ago. Officials said a 3-km stretch of the Race Course road has been earmarked to set up the first cycling track in the city, after which the project will be extended to other roads and streets.

Sources said the civic body had conducted a survey to conceive the project. However, subjected to the impacts of the pandemic, the project was pushed to the back burner, officials said. Revisiting the project, the corporation is now handpicking suitable locations to realise the project. A senior corporation engineer listed out factors other than the pandemic leading to the delay in implementation.

"Since most roads in Tiruchy are narrow, cycling tracks would eat up the space for pedestrians. It may even turn dangerous for bicycle riders. We have been mulling ways to bypass these hurdles, which, took us long to carry the project forward," he said.

A senior corporation official said, "The Race Course road is our first pick since it is wide enough, and, thereby, pose no threat to motorists and pedestrians alike. However, the estimated cost to set up a three-km-long cycling track itself would cross Rs 3 crore. Therefore, we are chalking out ways to cut down on cost."

