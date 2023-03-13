Home States Tamil Nadu

Take up boards confidently, CM Stalin wishes students  on Twitter 

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also wished the students.

Published: 13th March 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for SSLC examination in Government HSS, Pettah ,Thiruvananthapuram

Image of students writing an exam used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Even as a majority of Class 12 state board students prepare to appear for what is their first public examination for the complete syllabus after passing Class 10 without sitting for one owing to Covid-19 pandemic-induced concession, Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter on Sunday to convey his wishes. 

PIC:R Satish Babu

In a video released on his official handle, CM Stalin encouraged students to approach the examination with confidence, saying that it is just another exam and that all questions will be from whatever they studied. He urged students to read lessons thoroughly and write answers lucidly.

Further, he stressed that exams are not just about testing students but rather something that elevates them to the next level. PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also wished the students.

Meanwhile, teachers and school education department officials expressed optimism of witnessing good results this year. P Raymond Patrick, the general secretary of Tamil Nadu graduate teachers’ association, said, “Though (Class 12) students are facing the public examination for the first time, we held revision tests to prepare the students well.

This is also the first time the examination is being conducted for the complete syllabus after its revision [in 2019-2020]. This is a test for both students and teachers. There was some lag in students’ writing skills due to Covid-19 but we have addressed it.”A senior school education department official echoed his views.

