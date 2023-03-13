Thanagam waste unit to become ‘urban forest’

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri Municipality has planned to use bio-mining process to clear out Thanagam waste segregation unit and convert it into an ‘urban forest’ and improve the lung space in the area. As part of the initiative Rs 3.60 crore will be allocated to clear out over 44,045 cubic meters of plastic wastes, civic body officials said.

The 11-acre unit was used to dispose of trash accumulated in the 33 wards of the municipality. Nearly four years ago, this site was closed and instead four micro compost units were set up to segregate the wastes from over 16,000 households. However, the municipality is taking efforts to transform this landfill into an urban forest.

Sanitary Inspector Suseendiran told TNIE, “The Municipality had previously used Refuse Derived Fuel method to convert plastic and non-reusable materials in the dump yard to clear over 56,000 cubic meters of the land fill. Under this process, we had segregated, processed, baled and burnt the wastes into ashes and are using this as fertilizer. Further over 2,302 trees have been planted in the area to create a forest.”

Municipality Commissioner Chitra Sugumar said, “The second phase will be bio-mining, through which, we will excavate, treat and segregate the accumulated waste. From the non-biodegradable waste, we would extract the metals and repurpose them.

As for biodegradable waste, they would be nutrients for the soil.” “Our main aim is to improve ‘lung space’ in the area. Our plan is to create an urban forest here, we have used the already cleared areas to plant over 2,302 trees at the cost of Rs 5 lakh. The remaining area will be handed to a private company for bio mining. To ensure success of tree growth in the area, we will be setting up drip irrigation,” she added.

