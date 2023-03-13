Women in Perambalur's Nochiyam continue to defecate as renovated sanitary complex remains out of bounds

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Despite renovation works worth Rs 1.62 lakh carried out on the Integrated Women Sanitary Complex in Nochiyam village, Perambalur district, last year, the sanitary complex has been kept in abeyance for over a year. This has left women with no other choice but to defecate in the open, residents rue. The village of Nochiyam comprise over 500 families.

An integrated sanitary complex was established in the village around 10 years ago to put an end to open defecation. However, sources said the complex functioned only for two years due to poor maintenance, forcing women to continue defecating in the open. In 2022, mounting pressure led to the authorities concerned to give the sanitary complex a facelift at a cost of Rs 1.62 lakh sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission grant.

A year has gone by and the complex is yet to be thrown open for the public, residents rue. In this backdrop the residents filed multiple petitions with the Nochiyam panchayat and the Chief Minister's special cell. However, action is yet to be taken, residents said. A 36-year-old woman, on conditions of anonymity, said, "About 50 per cent of the women here depend on public toilets. Due to a lack of it, sadly, they are forced to defecate in the open for over years, leading to health concerns.

Sometimes, we are forced to wait until dusk. Children in early puberty feel ashamed. Our pleas are yet to be taken seriously by the authorities." T Sivakumar, another resident, said, "The renovation work carried out was merely an eye wash. When enquired of the reason to delay its opening, officials say they are yet to provide borewell facility to the complex whose premise is already ridden with thorny plants over negligence. The district collector should immediately intervene and take the steps required."

Meanwhile, residents of the villages of Siruvayalur and Ladapuram complained of a similar plight. When contacted, Perambalur Block Development Officer L Stanley told TNIE, "I am not aware of such a problem. If found true during inspection, action will be taken."

