Action sought against Tiruchendur municipal commissioner over fatal accident caused by his vehicle

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of the Kayal Samooga Needhi Peravai have sought action against Tiruchendur municipal commissioner Velavan in connection with an accident involving his vehicle at Sahupuram, which led to a retired transport staff's death. The members led by advocate MN Ahamad Sahib petitioned collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the grievance redressal meeting held on Monday.



According to sources, the deceased, Kaja Mohaideen of Authoor, was heading to Kayalpattinam on a two-wheeler with his wife riding pillion on March 6, when Velavan's vehicle rammed the bike. "Even as Mohaideen and his wife were battling for their life on the road, the commissioner sped away without helping them. Despite being a government servant, he did not bother to admit them to a nearby hospital or offer first aid," the peravai members alleged.



Mohaideen son Deen Badusha (33) said his father battled for life for over 20 minutes at Sahupuram before succumbing to injuries on the same spot without receiving any first aid. "They were taken to a hospital only after a passerby called an ambulance, which took more than half an hour to reach the accident spot. The commissioner, meanwhile, switched to another vehicle and headed to Thoothukudi, after asking his driver to surrender at Arumuganeri police station," he alleged.



"Arumuganeri police booked the driver under sections 279, 337, 304-A of IPC, and section 187 of the Motor Vehicle Act. However, Velavan was not included in the FIR despite him being in the vehicle when the accident occurred. Though I mentioned the presence of the commissioner in my complaint, Arumuganeri police deliberately excluded it from the FIR. When I lodged another complaint mentioning the commissioner's name on March 11, the police refused to receive it. So, the complaint was registered through the post," Badusha further said.



When contacted, commissioner Velavan said he does not want to comment as police investigation into the case is underway. "I have no role in the accident though I was travelling in the same government vehicle. I was sitting in the back seat. So the police have booked the driver alone, and let the investigation take its course," he told TNIE.

