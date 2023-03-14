Home States Tamil Nadu

Action sought against Tiruchendur municipal commissioner over fatal accident caused by his vehicle

The members led by advocate MN Ahamad Sahib petitioned collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the grievance redressal meeting held on Monday.

Published: 14th March 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of the Kayal Samooga Needhi Peravai have sought action against Tiruchendur municipal commissioner Velavan in connection with an accident involving his vehicle at Sahupuram, which led to a retired transport staff's death. The members led by advocate MN Ahamad Sahib petitioned collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the grievance redressal meeting held on Monday.

According to sources, the deceased, Kaja Mohaideen of Authoor, was heading to Kayalpattinam on a two-wheeler with his wife riding pillion on March 6, when Velavan's vehicle rammed the bike. "Even as Mohaideen and his wife were battling for their life on the road, the commissioner sped away without helping them. Despite being a government servant, he did not bother to admit them to a nearby hospital or offer first aid," the peravai members alleged.

Mohaideen son Deen Badusha (33) said his father battled for life for over 20 minutes at Sahupuram before succumbing to injuries on the same spot without receiving any first aid. "They were taken to a hospital only after a passerby called an ambulance, which took more than half an hour to reach the accident spot. The commissioner, meanwhile, switched to another vehicle and headed to Thoothukudi, after asking his driver to surrender at Arumuganeri police station," he alleged.

"Arumuganeri police booked the driver under sections 279, 337, 304-A of IPC, and section 187 of the Motor Vehicle Act. However, Velavan was not included in the FIR despite him being in the vehicle when the accident occurred. Though I mentioned the presence of the commissioner in my complaint, Arumuganeri police deliberately excluded it from the FIR. When I lodged another complaint mentioning the commissioner's name on March 11, the police refused to receive it. So, the complaint was registered through the post," Badusha further said.

When contacted, commissioner Velavan said he does not want to comment as police investigation into the case is underway. "I have no role in the accident though I was travelling in the same government vehicle. I was sitting in the back seat. So the police have booked the driver alone, and let the investigation take its course," he told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kayal Samooga Needhi Peravai Tiruchendur municipal commissioner Dr K Senthil Raj
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp