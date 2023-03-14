Home States Tamil Nadu

Adi Dravidar girl students attend classes despite poor conditions

Instead, they are constituted in portions of office rooms," a teacher rued. When contacted, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department Director T Anand said,

Published: 14th March 2023 06:26 AM

The welfare school, which is one of the oldest schools in the district, falls in the constituency of Thiruverumbur, which is represented by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The 872-odd students of Adi Dravidar welfare girls higher secondary school, Kattur, have been braving the elements for over a year to attend classes under the shade of trees or on balconies after the building in which classes were carried out was razed to the ground ahead of Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit to the district in November 2022.

Rain or shine, it has been testing times since then and we expect a new building to crop up soon, parents rue. Sources said lack of classrooms have had been plaguing the school for long, even before the November incident of demolition. It is to be noted that the welfare school, which is one of the oldest schools in the district, falls in the constituency of Thiruverumbur, which is represented by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The high enrolment ratio in the current academic year added to the space constraints' woes faced by the school, parents rued, and added that the old building, despite it developing cracks, was used for academic purposes until it was demolished over space constraints. P Ruckmani, the president of the school management committee (SMC), said, "We had submitted a petition with the chief minister himself after the old building was demolished."

"Classes used to be held near the cycle stand at the school even before the demolition of the building. However, now classes have completely been shifted outdoors," S S Rahamathulla, another member of the SMC, said. "The school is not even equipped with proper labs or a library.

Instead, they are constituted in portions of office rooms," a teacher rued. When contacted, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department Director T Anand said, "The budget for the construction of a new building for the school is expected to be listed in the upcoming state budget session."

