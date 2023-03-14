AIADMK holds protests across state, wants govt to drop case against EPS

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after the Avaniyapuram police booked a case against AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and others, hundreds of party cadre led by district secretaries, staged protests across the state on Monday claiming that the DMK government was foisting false cases against their leaders.

They demanded immediate withdrawal of the cases. Protests were held in various districts, including Madurai, Chennai, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Thoothukudi.

Palaniswami was booked on Saturday for assaulting Sivaganga district AMMK cadre Rajeswaran at Madurai airport.

During a protest rally in Chennai on Monday, former MP J Jayavardhan said, “The Oscar award for acting should go to Chief Minister MK Stalin as he keeps enacting dramas instead of working for the people’s welfare.” Former legislator I S Inbadurai also spoke on the occasion. Former minister C Vijayabaskar, meanwhile, led a human chain protest in Pudukkottai district condemning the case against EPS.

Addressing the gathering near Palanganatham in Madurai, deputy opposition leader RB Udhayakumar said the case against EPS would not stop the AIADMK from calling out the DMK government and its atrocities. “The case has to be withdrawn and CM Stalin must apologise for filing the case on false charges.

The DMK government had refused to grant AIADMK permission to organise a party event in Sivaganga, but the government allowed the OPS faction to organise a protest there,” he said. MLA Rajan Chellappa and former minister Sellur K Raju also spoke.

