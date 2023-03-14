Home States Tamil Nadu

Anaikatti Road dug up for  pipeline work, locals irked

The TWAD board had dug up the Anaikatti Road for installing pipes for the Pillur scheme-3 project.

Published: 14th March 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The TWAD board had dug up the Anaikatti Road for installing pipes for the Pillur scheme-3 project.

The TWAD board had dug up the Anaikatti Road for installing pipes for the Pillur scheme-3 project.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People have been irked over the snail’s pace of the Pillur scheme 3 pipeline works, carried out by the TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) board on Anaikatti Road near Edayarpalayam.

The TWAD board had dug up the Anaikatti Road for installing pipes for the Pillur scheme-3 project. The two-km stretch between Velandipalayam and Edayarpalayam has been closed for traffic forcing motorists to take a detour.

“Traffic has been suspended without issuing any notice, making motorists take long detours which have irked them,” said Bala Ganesh, a resident of Edayarpalayam. “The pipeline work is going at a snail’s pace. The road which was already filled with potholes now became a dust bowl now. The officials must expedite the project and finish it soon,” he added.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said officials had issued prior notice on closing the roads and it was closed only after providing alternate routes for the motorists. “The road has been closed only at vital spots and it was necessary to complete the pipeline works soon.”

“The vehicles were diverted without any disruption in the traffic. The ongoing works on the closed stretch will be completed and the road will be reopened in a week or so,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TWAD Pillur scheme-3 project Anaikatti Road
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp