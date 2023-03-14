Anaikatti Road dug up for  pipeline work, locals irked

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People have been irked over the snail’s pace of the Pillur scheme 3 pipeline works, carried out by the TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) board on Anaikatti Road near Edayarpalayam.

The TWAD board had dug up the Anaikatti Road for installing pipes for the Pillur scheme-3 project. The two-km stretch between Velandipalayam and Edayarpalayam has been closed for traffic forcing motorists to take a detour.

“Traffic has been suspended without issuing any notice, making motorists take long detours which have irked them,” said Bala Ganesh, a resident of Edayarpalayam. “The pipeline work is going at a snail’s pace. The road which was already filled with potholes now became a dust bowl now. The officials must expedite the project and finish it soon,” he added.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said officials had issued prior notice on closing the roads and it was closed only after providing alternate routes for the motorists. “The road has been closed only at vital spots and it was necessary to complete the pipeline works soon.”

“The vehicles were diverted without any disruption in the traffic. The ongoing works on the closed stretch will be completed and the road will be reopened in a week or so,” he added.

