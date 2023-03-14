Appointments for ration shop salesmen will be done soon, says Minister I Periyasamy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy conducted a review meeting and inspection in the district on Monday and said the appointments for ration shop salesmen posts will be completed soon. District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar accompanied him.



While addressing the gathering, Periyasamy said that as per Chief Minister MK Stalin's instructions, department officials are taking efforts for implementing Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam for welfare programmes and MGNREGA scheme across all panchayat unions in the state.

"Similarly, an inspection has been conducted for the ongoing construction of houses for people belonging to economically weaker sections, and advised all the Block Development Officers to speed up the works within the stipulated time," he said.



He further stated that in order to fill up the salesmen vacancies in ration shops under Public Distribution Systems, will be completed soon. "Already, the process of interviewing the applicants is underway. Likewise, steps have been taken to construct new ration shops with an aim to run all ration shops in government-owned buildings," he added.



Following this, he inaugurated the newly constructed ration shop at Vannivelampatti Union. He also inspected the Pulkattai tank (Oorani) which comes under T. Kallupatti panchayat town.

