Audio clip between AIADMK former Minister and BJP functionary goes viral

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: An audio clip of a conversation between AIADMK former minister SP Shanmuganathan and BJP mandal secretary has gone viral on social media, in which the former is heard saying the BJP does not know who leads the AIADMK party.



During a recent party meeting organised at Muthiahpuram on the occasion of the late J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Shanmuganathan had criticised the BJP state president Annamalai, stating that he lodges complaints against the DMK ministers only to demand a huge ransom of money. The poll contest in Tamil Nadu will always be DMK versus AIADMK, he said, adding that BJP if it contests alone, could lose its deposits in all the constituencies.



In the audio clip, BJP's Ettayapuram mandal secretary Kaliraj is heard expressing his concerns to the former minister about his speech at Muthiahpuram. Responding to the BJP functionary, Shanmuganathan is heard saying that he doesn't care if the latter is from the BJP or any other party. "The AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, has the support of 2,500 out of the 2,600 general body members. EPS also has the support of 71 district secretaries out of the 75. The BJP does not know who leads AIADMK," he said. The audio clip has gone viral on social media.

