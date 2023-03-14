CM seeks PM’s intervention for fishers’ release

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi on Monday, seeking his intervention for securing the release of 16 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Pudukottai, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 12. He also urged the PM to protect the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen.

CM, in the letter, said “March 12 attack/arrest was the third incident within a month and frequent incidents shatter the livelihood of poor fishermen and also create fear psychosis in their mind.” The fishermen were arrested for allegedly crossing the IMBL. They were remanded for five days and twelve days of judicial custody on Monday.

The CM said as of now 102 fishing boats are under Lankan custody and six boats that were released by Lanka are yet to be repatriated.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi on Monday, seeking his intervention for securing the release of 16 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Pudukottai, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 12. He also urged the PM to protect the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen. CM, in the letter, said “March 12 attack/arrest was the third incident within a month and frequent incidents shatter the livelihood of poor fishermen and also create fear psychosis in their mind.” The fishermen were arrested for allegedly crossing the IMBL. They were remanded for five days and twelve days of judicial custody on Monday. The CM said as of now 102 fishing boats are under Lankan custody and six boats that were released by Lanka are yet to be repatriated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });