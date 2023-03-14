Family demands probe into suspected suicide of hotel server at Malaysia

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A family from Aathikulam near Kayathar has urged the district administration to take steps to return the body of a man who was working in Malaysia as a hotel server and probe into his alleged suicide.



In a petition, A Sornam, wife of deceased Ayyadurai, said her husband joined a catering job in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia six months ago. According to sources, the hotel authorities, on March 8, informed Sornam that Ayyadurai died by suicide and verified the situation over a video call. "However, she found it mysterious as she had spoken to a few, a few hours before the alleged suicide. Demanding an investigation, she urged the district administration to take steps to transport her husband's mortal remains back to his home," sources added.



Meanwhile, Ilayaraja, Ayyadurai's brother, complained that the hotelier has sought for a written undertaking by the family that stops them from pressing the High Commission of India to take action against the hotel authorities and transport back Ayyadurai's mortal remains. The collector must intervene to sort out the issue, Ilayaraja appealed.



An elderly petitioner R Gopal (82) of Korampallam, submitted a complaint against his son Ramasamy, a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for illegally transferring the ownership of a 2.9-acre patta land and taking over the property. "Ramasamy forced his elderly parents to leave their ancestral home on November 5, 2022. In the melee, suffered a bone fracture too. Since the existing patta has been transferred illegally, Gopal urged the collector to cancel the pattas," said sources.



K Ganesan (56) of Alagesapuram, sought an adequate compensation from the government for the damages due to a high-voltage fluctuation on December 14, 2022. According to sources, the first floor of his house had asbestos sheets that spread across 200 sqft, and had over Rs 40,000 worth electronic gadgets and original documents, including land documents, Aadhar card, voter ID.

All of these were reduced to ashes due to the fire caused by a sudden impulse of high voltage. Minor damages were incurred in the nearby 15 houses also. Despite petitioning the district administration on several occasions, no relief has been provided yet," sources added.

