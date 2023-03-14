Home States Tamil Nadu

Four arrested for attempting to break water tank in Vengaivayal

The protest was pacified by Pudukkottai Town DSP Raghavi who assured them of a fair investigation.

Published: 14th March 2023

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Months after human excreta was found dumped in an overhead water tank in Vengaivayal, Pudukkottai, four members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi on Monday, alleging caste atrocities, attempted to break the water tank using a hammer, following which police arrested them.

Sources said the four members of the party - K Muruganantham, Arul Oli, Kaviarasan and Ajith Selvaraj - staged a protest for over three hours in the wee hours of Monday by scrambling to the top of the tank and raising slogans. 

Meanwhile, accusing the SC residents of Vengaivayal of inviting political parties to stage protests, caste Hindu residents of the neighbouring village Iraiyur staged a sit-in at the junction connecting the two villages. The protest was pacified by Pudukkottai Town DSP Raghavi who assured them of a fair investigation.

