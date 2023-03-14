Four held for assaulting migrant workers in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in Edayar Street on Sunday night after a gang of four, including two Hindu outfit members, assaulted five migrant workers. The workers are employees of gold smithery units. Police arrested the gang after the workers, including the victims, staged a protest in front of Variety Hall Road police station later in the night.

The arrested were identified as B Surya Prakash (19), P Prakash (21), S Prakatheesh (20) and Velmurugan (21). Surya Prakash and Prakash were members of a right wing outfit and the rest are students of a private college. They were booked under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and remanded to the prison on Monday morning.

According to police, S Gowtham Siyamel Kattuva (33) of West Bengal was working as goldsmith in a smithery unit at Edayar Street for the last six years. He was staying in a rental room in the same area along with his friends Thanmai Jana and Jakath.

Around 9 pm, when the three were walking to their room, the suspects who came in the opposite direction assaulted the trio accusing them of not giving a way to them. Gowtham and his friend Jana were injured in the incident. As the gang threatened them, they returned to their room without making it an issue.

Later, they came to know that the same gang had assaulted two other West Bengal natives Mono and Sheik Shavan at a roadside eatery in the area, said police. The assailants were drunk, and picked up quarrel with the migrant workers without any reason, said police.

