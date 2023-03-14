Hindu outfit threatening us, allege three auto drivers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three autorickshaw drivers on Monday tried to self-immolate in front of the collectorate alleging they were not allowed in the auto stand and discriminated against on the basis of their caste and religion. Police prevented them and took them away in a vehicle.

During the investigation, Ahmed (35), Raghu (36), Anandakumar (29), who are from a scheduled caste, are operating auto rickshaws for the past 10 years at the auto stand in Thudiyalur. But in the past three months, fellow drivers did not allow them. “The stand is managed by a few people attached to a right-wing party, and they are discriminating against us on the basis of our religion and caste. They are also forcing us to join their party,” they alleged.

“Since we have not been able to drive an auto for 3 months, we are struggling to pay our children’s school fees and support our family. We lodged complaints with the police. But no action was taken against them, they added. Following the investigation, Racecourse police registered a case against the three drivers and let them off with a warning, said sources.

