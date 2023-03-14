Home States Tamil Nadu

KKNPP unit-1 operated for 600 days continuously

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

A view of the KKNPP. (File Photo, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP)’s Unit 1 has completed 600 days of continuous operation, excluding refuelling shutdowns, said site director of KKNPP T Premkumar on Monday.

In a statement, he added that a capacity factor of 98% has been achieved by the unit during this period. “The generator of KKNPP Unit 1 has been in service for a cumulative period of 52,665 hours since its first synchronisation.

So far, KKNPP Unit 1 has generated 47,470 million units and KKNPP Unit 2 has generated 34,573 million units since its first synchronisation. KKNPP is the 21st reactor in the country and India’s first pressurised water reactor. Its units 1 and 2 are VVER-1000 type reactors,” he said. 

He added that KKNPP incorporates the latest safety features ensuring the highest level of safety in line with the current international standards. 

