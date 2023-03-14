'Light' enters Class 12 student's life after collector intervention

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: There was boundless joy on Petchithai's face as she prepared for her Class 12 public examinations under an electric light on Monday. The ordeal of darkness that she suffered for the last 13 years had come to an end following the quick intervention of collector Dr K Senthil Raj.



Petchithai stays with her mother Lakshmi, a murukku seller, at Veera Idaikudi theru in Sathankulam. After receiving a complaint on WhatsApp about the child having to study for public exams under kerosene lamps, the collector instructed officials of all departments concerned to do the needful on a war footing.



Official inquiries revealed that the family was not provided with an electricity connection as the house assessment was not carried out by the Sathankulam town panchayat owing to a patta issue. "The joint patta is in the family's name, and some legal heirs are not granting their consent to change the patta into the name of Petchithai's mother, who is a widow," said a top official.



Speaking to TNIE, collector Senthil Raj said he ordered the staff to collect the combined property name certificate from Sathankulam tahsildar. "The assessment by the Town Panchayat was conducted subsequently. Then I was informed that the family couldn't afford the Rs 5,100 TNEB deposit, or the costs for wiring and bulbs. So, I released Rs 11,300 from the collector discretionary fund immediately. I am very happy that I could help this poor little girl who is appearing for public exams," he added.



The TNEB officials swung into action in the evening, and provided power supply after installing wiring inside the house. As a bulb in the room spreads light all over her house and life, Petchithai thanked the collector for his immediate action, tahsildar Thangaiah, town panchayat officials, and EB department for their efforts.

