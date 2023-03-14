Home States Tamil Nadu

'Light' enters Class 12 student's life after collector intervention

Official inquiries revealed that the family was not provided an electricity connection as the house assessment was not carried out by the Sathankulam town panchayat owing to a patta issue.

Published: 14th March 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

There was boundless joy on Petchithai's face as she prepared for her Class 12 public examinations under an electric light on Monday.

There was boundless joy on Petchithai's face as she prepared for her Class 12 public examinations under an electric light on Monday.

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  There was boundless joy on Petchithai's face as she prepared for her Class 12 public examinations under an electric light on Monday. The ordeal of darkness that she suffered for the last 13 years had come to an end following the quick intervention of collector Dr K Senthil Raj.

Petchithai stays with her mother Lakshmi, a murukku seller, at Veera Idaikudi theru in Sathankulam. After receiving a complaint on WhatsApp about the child having to study for public exams under kerosene lamps, the collector instructed officials of all departments concerned to do the needful on a war footing.

Official inquiries revealed that the family was not provided with an electricity connection as the house assessment was not carried out by the Sathankulam town panchayat owing to a patta issue. "The joint patta is in the family's name, and some legal heirs are not granting their consent to change the patta into the name of Petchithai's mother, who is a widow," said a top official.  

Speaking to TNIE, collector Senthil Raj said he ordered the staff to collect the combined property name certificate from Sathankulam tahsildar. "The assessment by the Town Panchayat was conducted subsequently. Then I was informed that the family couldn't afford the Rs 5,100 TNEB deposit, or the costs for wiring and bulbs. So, I released Rs 11,300 from the collector discretionary fund immediately. I am very happy that I could help this poor little girl who is appearing for public exams," he added.

The TNEB officials swung into action in the evening, and provided power supply after installing wiring inside the house. As a bulb in the room spreads light all over her house and life, Petchithai thanked the collector for his immediate action, tahsildar Thangaiah, town panchayat officials, and EB department for their efforts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
collector Dr K Senthil Raj Class 12 student electricity power supply
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp