One-mark questions were tough: Class 12 students

K Tamilselvan, who teaches Tamil, told TNIE that questions of all parts were asked from the book only and not out of portion.  

Out of 35,827 students from 360 schools in Coimbatore, 34,199 students, including private candidates, appeared at 128 examination centres in Coimbatore on Monday and as many as 1,628 were absent.

COIMBATORE: Class XII students who appeared for the Tamil paper said the one-mark questions were tough. K Dineshkumar, a student at MSSD Government Aided Higher Secondary School, told TNIE, “Out of the 14 - one mark questions, I could answer only four. The remaining ten questions were tough as questions were asked from lessons directly instead of the book-back questions. However, other parts of the questions were easy,” he said. Like him, many students said one-mark questions were tough.

A few questions were prepared from lessons directly in an indirect manner for testing their mental ability. So, such questions will be difficult for some students who are average and weak in their studies,” he clarified.  

Malpractices were not reported in Coimbatore. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspected the examination centre at Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at Ramanathapuram. In Dharmapuri, 2,680 out of the 22,757 registered students did not appear for the exam. In Namakkal, 716 out of the registered 19,877 students were absent.

