Plea alleges TANGEDCO substation being used as burial ground, HC orders inspection

MADURAI: Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which alleged that a TANGEDCO substation in Dindigul is being used as a burial ground, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed Dindigul collector to conduct spot inspection and file a report to the court.



A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, which issued the direction, observed that if any burial had been made inside the area allotted to the TANGEDCO, the court will not hesitate to order for exhuming the body and its re-burial in an appropriate place.

The judges further criticised the Guziliamparai tahsildar for trying to mislead the court during the hearing. The tahsildar or any other person associated with the tahsildar should not be present at the time of inspection, the judges added.



The directions were issued on the PIL filed by one Murugesan to prevent burial of dead bodies inside the substation in Vembur village and to allow burial in the old burial ground. Since the government counsel claimed that the burial is happening only outside the substation limit and not inside it, the judges directed the collector to conduct an inspection along with superintending engineer of TANGEDCO, Dindigul and district surveyor of Dindigul, and file a report before the next hearing on March 16.

