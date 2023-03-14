Home States Tamil Nadu

Police launches search operation to nab miscreants for robbing from merchant at gunpoint

However, adding that there are contradictions in Ravindran's statement, the police said they are conducting inquiries from different angles.

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The district police has formed special teams to nab the suspects who allegedly kidnapped a jewel merchant and robbed Rs 1.5 kg of gold and over Rs 1 crore at gunpoint near Karaikudi on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the incident happened when the jewel merchant Ravindran (40) of Karaikudi got off a bus from Chennai at Kalavasal bus stand in Karaikudi with the said amount of gold and cash on him. 

"Following this, a gang kidnapped him from the spot in a car and later stole his gold and cash while keeping him at gunpoint before dropping him at Thirumayam of Pudukkottai district. Later, he alerted the Karaikudi North police who launched an inquiry," they said.

However, adding that there are contradictions in Ravindran's statement, the police said they are conducting inquiries from different angles. Ravindran is involved in buying, selling and exchanging jewellery among goldsmiths and shop owners.

