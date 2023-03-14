Home States Tamil Nadu

Three SC families say road access blocked, inquiry on

Despite our poor financial condition we managed to build our houses with our savings and loan from our friends.

Published: 14th March 2023

An official from the district administration said they would inspect the village and check land records before initiating action.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Three SC families in Nandavanapalayam in Kundadam near Dharapuram have alleged that members of the dominant community have erected fences around their house and blocked the pathway.

Masilamani, one of the victims, told TNIE, “Three SC families live in Navidan Pudur in Nandavanampalayam village, after getting free patta in 2008. Despite our poor financial condition we managed to build our houses with our savings and loan from our friends.

But members of dominant communities have always begun to create the occasional problems such as erecting fences. Now, they erected a fence near our houses, blocking the pathway to the road built by the panchayat. We are forced to move around 200 metres to enter the road.”

Members of the dominant community refute the allegation. Nandavanampalayam Panchayat President K Dhanalakshmi said, “Members of the dominant community in the locality informed the panchayat about fencing a temple. But, we aren’t aware that they fenced the houses of SC families.”

An official from the district administration said they would inspect the village and check land records before initiating action.

