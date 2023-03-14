Tiruchy Corporation constitutes about 20 teams for revenue collection as fiscal year ends

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In view of the March 31 deadline to complete the collection of pending revenue, the city corporation has constituted about 20 teams to fetch the remaining revenue of about Rs 180 crore. As of Monday, the corporation had collected about Rs 177 crore of the total pending revenue of Rs 357 crore.

Officials expect the allotment of more teams to ensure sufficient funds for the corporation for their upcoming projects. "The teams, which would handle revenue collection from three or five wards, would comprise five members.

They have to give updates to respective zonal officers," a senior corporation official said. Between February 1 and March 13, the corporation had served notices to about 9,000 people, which included residents and owners of commercial establishments, who have had failed to pay property tax, underground drainage and water charge and other bills.

Officials said action will be taken on defaulters in the coming weeks too. "We have decided to disconnect the water supply and underground drainage connection of more defaulters in the coming days, and notices will be served. Respective zonal officers may be informed in case of errors in the notices or bills," a corporation bill collector said.

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said the deadline would not be extended to the defaulters."We conducted a special grievance meeting in January for defaulters to point out errors in the bills or notices.

However, about 300 petitions received sought deadline extension. Our officials have already made it clear that it won't be possible. A similar meeting was held on March 11 in which about 100 petitions were received, which, too, sought additional time to pay the bills. All such requests have been rejected," an assistant commissioner said.

