Awareness drive on Ennum Ezhuthum scheme across Tamil Nadu from March 16

For this purpose, nine zones have been created comprising four to five districts each. An awareness vehicle will be hired for each zone which would cover a district each day.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As part of its efforts to gain public support for the development of government schools, the school education department would through a series of programmes raise awareness on its basic literacy and numeracy scheme (Ennum Ezhuthum Mission) targeted at children under the age of eight during March 16-21 across all districts in the state.

In the first phase, awareness on the scheme, which was launched in 2022 to bridge the learning gap among children of Classes 1-3 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, would be raised by plying the districts in a vehicle. Following this, parents will be called to schools on March 20 and 21 to explain to them the efforts taken under the scheme.

For this purpose, nine zones have been created comprising four to five districts each. An awareness vehicle will be hired for each zone which would cover a district each day. Events comprising plays and songs will also be held twice a day with help of folk artists. An Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteer and an education department member on board the vehicle will raise awareness on the scheme between 9 am to 8.30 pm in each district. Competitions will also be held for children, a school education department official said.

Later, parents will be called to the schools and teachers will interact with them on the scheme. Block educational officers, block resource teacher educators and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) staff can be involved as coordinators. 

Further, the department has allocated an amount ranging from Rs 1,800-Rs 2,500 for each school, depending on their strength, to carry out the activities. The funds should be utilised through the school management committees, the instructions from the state project director of the integrated education department to chief educational officers across the state stated.

Schools allocated funds for drive
