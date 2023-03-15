Home States Tamil Nadu

Courtallam town no longer has Ambedkar, Modi, Periyar streets

The panchayat administration said the unauthorised street name boards were removed based on the instruction from the directorate of town panchayat.

Published: 15th March 2023 06:05 AM

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Courtallam town panchayat on Monday removed the unauthorised name boards of 17 streets, that had names of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Periyar, Ambedkar, Anbil Dharmalingam, and Neethiarasar P K Selvaraj.

The panchayat administration said the unauthorised street name boards were removed based on the instruction from the directorate of town panchayat.“None of these 17 boards represents the actual name of these streets as mentioned in the panchayat records.

Some local politicians and residents named their streets as per their wish and installed the name boards without any permission. Most of these boards were installed two years ago when the special officer was managing the Courtallam town panchayat. To name or rename a street, the council should pass a resolution that should get a nod from the collector and the director,” said an official. Speaking to TNIE, executive officer of the town panchayat Sushma, confirmed the removal of unpermitted name boards.

According to sources, the BJP state secretary SG Suryah who came to attend an event in Tenkasi took a photo of him standing next to the street name board that reads ‘Narendra Modi’ and posted it on social media. “Following this, the issue was notified to the officials of the directorate, who instructed the panchayat administration to remove the unauthorised street name boards,” sources added. On his Twitter handle, Suryah condemned the state government for the removal of Narendra Modi’s name board.

