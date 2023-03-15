Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MP Tiruchy Siva's car allegedly vandalized by minister KN Nehru's supporters

Published: 15th March 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 11:40 AM

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva's car parked at his home was damaged. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva's car parked at his house in the SBI colony in Tiruchy city was allegedly damaged by DMK members who were said to be the supporters of Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru. 

Police said that Minister Nehru opened a newly built badminton court at the SBI colony on Wednesday morning. Siva's supporters were disappointed by the posters for the event not having Siva's name and photo.

The supporters protested by showing black flags when Nehru passed by in his car.

Furious over this, Nehru's supporters allegedly started attacking vehicles that were parked inside Siva's house compound wall. Police intervened and stopped the incident.

Police sources said, so far they have arrested six people who were seen waving black flags and they were investigating the attack.

They said they would take action once they identify the people who were involved in damaging the properties. 

