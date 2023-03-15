File counter on UP BJP leader’s bail plea, Madurai Bench of Madras HC tells police

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a counter affidavit from the Thoothukudi police on an anticipatory bail petition filed by Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao in a case registered against him for his alleged controversial tweet on the safety of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

Umrao, who is also a practising advocate in Delhi, was booked by Thoothukudi Central Police under Sections 153, 153A, 504, 505(1) (b), 505(1) (c) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, after a complaint was lodged against him stating that his tweet created panic among migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and promoted enmity between them and native people.

However, Umrao denied the allegations. He stated in his petition that he did not create the tweet and that even its forwarding from his account had happened without his knowledge. Only the creator of the tweet could be held criminally liable, he claimed and sought anticipatory bail.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the plea, directed the Thoothukudi police to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to Friday.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a counter affidavit from the Thoothukudi police on an anticipatory bail petition filed by Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao in a case registered against him for his alleged controversial tweet on the safety of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. Umrao, who is also a practising advocate in Delhi, was booked by Thoothukudi Central Police under Sections 153, 153A, 504, 505(1) (b), 505(1) (c) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, after a complaint was lodged against him stating that his tweet created panic among migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and promoted enmity between them and native people. However, Umrao denied the allegations. He stated in his petition that he did not create the tweet and that even its forwarding from his account had happened without his knowledge. Only the creator of the tweet could be held criminally liable, he claimed and sought anticipatory bail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the plea, directed the Thoothukudi police to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to Friday.