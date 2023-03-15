Home States Tamil Nadu

File counter on UP BJP leader’s bail plea, Madurai Bench of Madras HC tells police

However, Umrao denied the allegations. He stated in his petition that he did not create the tweet and that even its forwarding from his account had happened without his knowledge.

Published: 15th March 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a counter affidavit from the Thoothukudi police on an anticipatory bail petition filed by Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao in a case registered against him for his alleged controversial tweet on the safety of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

Umrao, who is also a practising advocate in Delhi, was booked by Thoothukudi Central Police under Sections 153, 153A, 504, 505(1) (b), 505(1) (c) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, after a complaint was lodged against him stating that his tweet created panic among migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and promoted enmity between them and native people.

However, Umrao denied the allegations. He stated in his petition that he did not create the tweet and that even its forwarding from his account had happened without his knowledge. Only the creator of the tweet could be held criminally liable, he claimed and sought anticipatory bail.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the plea, directed the Thoothukudi police to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Thoothukudi police Prashant Umrao migrant workers Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp