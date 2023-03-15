Madurai Corporation to file criminal complaint against tankers involved in illegal dumping of sewage

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city corporation has decided to file criminal complaints against private parties involved in the release of sewage into manholes, and take action against some drivers of the civic body's sewage suction vehicles, who also let wastes into the sewer holes.



Sewage overflow has been one of the major issues raised by stakeholders at the Mattuthavani fish market over the years. As several sewer suction tanker lorries owned by private parties and even the city corporation vehicles continue to release sewage water into the manholes at the fish market, drain blockages ensued and sewage overflow had become a regular hassle. Though the corporation has permitted sewage tankers to dump sewage at four pumping stations, still some miscreants are continuing to dump the wastewater in manholes and isolated areas.



Local residents said though the city corporation has taken legal action against violators, the issue continues to plague Mattuthavani fish market and some areas on the outskirts of the city. Environmentalists from the city said some miscreants are also releasing sewage in the open on the city outskirts near Madurai-Kanniyakumari NH in Pulangulam area, among other areas. "This act not only creates environmental hazards in that area, but prolonged stagnation of sewage would affect the groundwater table as well. We urge the authorities to take stringent action against the miscreants and intensify monitoring in the city to prevent such issues," they added.



Speaking to TNIE, city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said, "We have taken measures, including blocking sewage tankers of roads near Mattuthavani fish market and ordered the officials to regulate sewage dumping activities. The city corporation will be filing criminal charges against the persons who are involved in dumping of sewage in manholes and other places illegally."

MADURAI: The city corporation has decided to file criminal complaints against private parties involved in the release of sewage into manholes, and take action against some drivers of the civic body's sewage suction vehicles, who also let wastes into the sewer holes. Sewage overflow has been one of the major issues raised by stakeholders at the Mattuthavani fish market over the years. As several sewer suction tanker lorries owned by private parties and even the city corporation vehicles continue to release sewage water into the manholes at the fish market, drain blockages ensued and sewage overflow had become a regular hassle. Though the corporation has permitted sewage tankers to dump sewage at four pumping stations, still some miscreants are continuing to dump the wastewater in manholes and isolated areas. Local residents said though the city corporation has taken legal action against violators, the issue continues to plague Mattuthavani fish market and some areas on the outskirts of the city. Environmentalists from the city said some miscreants are also releasing sewage in the open on the city outskirts near Madurai-Kanniyakumari NH in Pulangulam area, among other areas. "This act not only creates environmental hazards in that area, but prolonged stagnation of sewage would affect the groundwater table as well. We urge the authorities to take stringent action against the miscreants and intensify monitoring in the city to prevent such issues," they added. Speaking to TNIE, city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said, "We have taken measures, including blocking sewage tankers of roads near Mattuthavani fish market and ordered the officials to regulate sewage dumping activities. The city corporation will be filing criminal charges against the persons who are involved in dumping of sewage in manholes and other places illegally."