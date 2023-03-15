NCPCR seals two rooms at Anbu Jothi Ashramam

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Dr R G Anand and collector C Palani inspected and sealed two rooms at the illegally run Anbu Jothi Ashramam, which was recently shut down, at Kundalapuliyur village in Villupuram on Tuesday.

The rooms were sealed after Anand interacted with the inmates who were shifted to Mundiyambakkam government hospital. An administrative room and staff room were sealed at the home. The home was running illegally for 17 years under the pretext of providing shelter for mentally ill and destitute people. Homeowner B Jubin Baby and eight others were booked under 13 sections including human trafficking, physical assault, illegal confinement and rape of mentally-ill people, at Kedar police station.

The case was shifted to CB-CID in February last week, and a new case of inmates suspected to be dead was filed by S Natarajan from Thenkasi, said police sources. Natarajan had stated in his complaint that his 80-year-old cousin and her son were informed dead after admitting them at Anbu Jothi Ashramam in August, 2021.

