On eve of Swetha murder case hearing, accused kills self

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: An engineering graduate, 27, who was out on bail after he was charged of murdering a college student near Tambaram railway station in 2021, allegedly died by suicide near Nagapattinam on the eve of the case hearing on Sunday.

Sources said the stalker, identified as G Ramachandran of Adhamangalam in Kilvelur block, allegedly stabbed medical student Swetha to death on the spot after an argument ensued between them near Tambaram railway station in Chennai on September 23, 2021. It is said that Ramachandran murdered her after Swetha allegedly ended a three-year relationship with him. 

Subsequently, Ramachandran was booked for murder at Selaiyur police station. Meanwhile, the incident triggered an uproar on social media. A police official told TNIE that Ramachandran had recently come on bail and was supposed to attend a hearing in a court in Chennai on Monday.

“However, he died by suicide at his village, Adhamangalam, late on Sunday,” the official said. After an autopsy, the body was handed over to the kin. A case has been registered at Kilvelur police station under CrPC section 174. An investigation is under way. 

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050

