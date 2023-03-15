Tamil Nadu told to build reservoir near Chennai, expand Poondi

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Thiruppugazh Committee, which was set up in November 2021 to devise strategies for flood prevention and water management in Chennai, submitted its 650-page final report to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.

As per the report, which has yet to be made public, the committee has advised the Tamil Nadu government to go for the earlier-proposed Ramenjeri Reservoir near Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district and augment the Poondi Reservoir’s water storage capacity from 3.2 thousand million cubic feet to 5.2 TMCft, a committee member told TNIE.

The 14-member committee, led by the retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh, has proposed underground water storage amenities such as sumps in commonly accessible locations to satiate future water requirements. In all, it has made 365 recommendations after inspecting the city.

Stalin said his government had formed the committee to find a permanent solution to the miseries of recurring floods. After the massive floods in 2015, the state faced floods during the northeast monsoon period in 2021.

The CM appreciated the panel’s efforts and said that, as per the committee’s recommendations, the government has completed 80% of flood mitigation works, leading to a no-water stagnation situation in the last monsoon.

Flood mitigation works to be initiated in 170 locations

“The government has received a good response for undertaking this work. I thank the committee personally for preparing the report,” he added. The committee has identified 170 locations in and around Chennai, including Chromepet, Pallavaram, West Mambalam, Alwarpet, Sholinganullur, Pallikkaranai marshland, and Narayanapuram, in which flood mitigation works are to be initiated.

It was also worried about encroachments on water bodies and has recommended that the government verify the land while giving approvals for new construction. The committee suggested that the Water Resources Department, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, and the revenue department work together on this task. The committee has emphasised on more focus on stormwater drain projects for flood mitigation. They submitted two interim reports in December 2021 and May 2022.

Experts believe the committee’s comprehensive report could be a game-changer in water management and flood prevention strategies in the state. With these recommendations, the state government can work on implementing and executing solutions for the future, the committee member said.

