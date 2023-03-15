Tamil Nadu governance to improve with IT power: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state is focusing on maintaining its dominance in the information technology (IT) sector and improving governance by adapting to emerging technologies and speeding up growth in the field, Chief Minister MK Stalin said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Bridge ’23 conference on building human capital for a trillion-dollar economy, which was organised by ICT Academy under the IT department, he said the state has incorporated technologies in governance like in the use of state family database and blockchain technology.

“ICT Academy is raising awareness on emerging technologies among college students and bridging the skill gap,” Stalin further said. “The biggest use of IT is in the education sector with it coming to our palms and digitisation of classrooms.

Students can now get books on mobiles. It also plays a vital role in predicting and handling natural disasters,” he said, adding that the IT minister is working towards digitisation of education, agriculture and health sectors.

Stalin also mentioned the role of late chief minister MK Karunanidhi’s role in the IT ecosystem in the state and creating TIDEL park. An MoU was signed between TAHDCO and the IT department to train unemployed youths from SC/ST communities. This is expected to help around 6,000 get jobs, the government said.

CHENNAI: The state is focusing on maintaining its dominance in the information technology (IT) sector and improving governance by adapting to emerging technologies and speeding up growth in the field, Chief Minister MK Stalin said here on Tuesday. Speaking at the Bridge ’23 conference on building human capital for a trillion-dollar economy, which was organised by ICT Academy under the IT department, he said the state has incorporated technologies in governance like in the use of state family database and blockchain technology. “ICT Academy is raising awareness on emerging technologies among college students and bridging the skill gap,” Stalin further said. “The biggest use of IT is in the education sector with it coming to our palms and digitisation of classrooms.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Students can now get books on mobiles. It also plays a vital role in predicting and handling natural disasters,” he said, adding that the IT minister is working towards digitisation of education, agriculture and health sectors. Stalin also mentioned the role of late chief minister MK Karunanidhi’s role in the IT ecosystem in the state and creating TIDEL park. An MoU was signed between TAHDCO and the IT department to train unemployed youths from SC/ST communities. This is expected to help around 6,000 get jobs, the government said.