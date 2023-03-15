Home States Tamil Nadu

Team of seven swims across Palk Strait

They started off from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka and reached Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, which is located 30 km apart. Both teams completed the swim in 10 hours and 42 minutes.

Published: 15th March 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Adventure swimmer S P Muraleedharan en route to becoming the first Keralite to swim across the Palk Strait on Tuesday | Kaviyoor Santhosh

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a stellar achievement, a team of three women and four men swam across the Palk Strait on Monday. They started off from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka and reached Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, which is located 30 km apart. Both teams completed the swim in 10 hours and 42 minutes.

According to sources, the Bengaluru swimmers achieved this feat while balancing their busy schedules and demanding profession, to become the first Indian relay team to swim across the Palk Strait. One of the swimmers, Suma, said she did the swim as a tribute to her late father, who had also swum across the Palk Strait in the early 70s.

"The swimming commenced at 5 am on Monday from Talaimannar and reached Dhanushkodi at 3.42 pm the same day. The swim was piloted by Angel Sailor Ocean Services and official observer Mr Rajesh Samathanam from Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) under the guidance of ultra-marathon swimmer Sucheta Deb Burman," sources added.  

"The swimmers encountered jellyfish and marine life during the swim and were constantly challenged by the tide, cross winds and currents. However, they successfully completed the challenge by beating all the odds," sources said.

The women's team consisted of Suma BK Rao (53 ), Shivaranjini Krishnamurthy (41) and Manjari Chhawchharia (45), while the men's team consisted of Dr Prashanth Rajanna (45 yrs), Rajashekar T.V Reddy (52 yrs), Jayprakash Muniyal (55 yrs) and Ajath Anjappa (40 yrs).

While swimming over the Indian waters, the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard ensured their safety and the Sri Lankan Navy provided search and rescue (SAR) cover to the teams while swimming over Lankan waters.

Both the teams expressed their gratitude to the Open Water Swimmers Foundation (OWSF), Pamban Nesakkarangal Charitable Trust, Kadal Osai Community Radio, Mr Subodh Sule and the local authorities for their relentless support during the swim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palk Strait Bengaluru swimmers team of seven SDAT Open Water Swimmers Foundation
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp