Apollo Hospitals crosses 10,000 robotics-assisted surgeries across India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals had crossed the landmark of 10,000 robotics-assisted surgeries in India to date. The group has seen a 400% rise in robotics-assisted surgeries conducted across its hospitals in India just in the previous two years.

The healthcare organisation has also expanded and added robotic-assistive operations to more than 20 other specialities. As per Apollo Hospitals, robotics-assisted surgeries have reduced patient hospital time. In the case of joint replacement procedures, there is a reduction in patient hospital time of up to 25%, urological procedures of up to 20%, and cardiac robotic surgery of up to a staggering 50%.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr Prathap Reddy expressed his joy on crossing the landmark. He said, “We have constantly surpassed our benchmarks, from conducting the most number of robotic cardio surgeries to launching India’s first dedicated Robot-Assisted Cardiac Surgery Unit and more.

We are truly committed to giving every patient access to the best surgical care and believe that robotic-assisted procedures will play a significant role in the future of healthcare in India and the world.”

