DMK councillors want Tirunelveli mayor to be removed

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 30 DMK councillors of Tirunelveli corporation on Wednesday demanded minister for municipal administration KN Nehru remove mayor PM Saravanan from his post alleging that he is not fulfilling their ward-related demands. One of the councillors who met Nehru in Tiruchy told TNIE that they are also going to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai demanding the removal of Saravanan.



"This is our second meeting with the minister in the past 20 days with our demand. Whenever the DMK councillors are taking up their ward issues with him. Mayor Saravanan, who was recommended for the post by DMK district secretary-cum-Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab, has been ignoring the demands. He is not even listening to the MLA.

The mayor is giving tenders only to their supporters by getting kickbacks. Because of this, the construction works across the city are of poor quality. Recently, a woman councillor petitioned Commissioner Sivakrishnamurthy for an inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against some irregularities," said a councillor on wishing anonymity. Meanwhile, KN Nehru said in Tiruchy that the issue between the councillors and mayor would be resolved. When contacted by TNIE, Saravanan said he does not want to comment.

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 30 DMK councillors of Tirunelveli corporation on Wednesday demanded minister for municipal administration KN Nehru remove mayor PM Saravanan from his post alleging that he is not fulfilling their ward-related demands. One of the councillors who met Nehru in Tiruchy told TNIE that they are also going to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai demanding the removal of Saravanan. "This is our second meeting with the minister in the past 20 days with our demand. Whenever the DMK councillors are taking up their ward issues with him. Mayor Saravanan, who was recommended for the post by DMK district secretary-cum-Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab, has been ignoring the demands. He is not even listening to the MLA. The mayor is giving tenders only to their supporters by getting kickbacks. Because of this, the construction works across the city are of poor quality. Recently, a woman councillor petitioned Commissioner Sivakrishnamurthy for an inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against some irregularities," said a councillor on wishing anonymity. Meanwhile, KN Nehru said in Tiruchy that the issue between the councillors and mayor would be resolved. When contacted by TNIE, Saravanan said he does not want to comment.