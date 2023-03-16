Four DMK functionaries arrested, suspended after attack at police station in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Four DMK functionaries, supporters of Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, were arrested by the Tiruchy city police on Wednesday for assaulting supporters of DMK MP Tiruchy Siva inside a police station.

The four functionaries - T Muthuselvam, ward 57 councillor, Kajamalai Vijay, ward 60 councillor, V Ramadoss, ward 55 councillor and Durairaj, district party treasurer - were suspended by the party’s high command.

Earlier in the morning, the minister, along with collector M Pradeep Kumar and corporation commissioner R Vaithinathan went to inaugurate a newly built badminton court at SBI colony where Tiruchy Siva’s residence is located. Disappointed by event posters not carrying Siva’s name and photo and also for not inviting him, his supporters gathered in front of his house and waved black flag when Nehru passed in his car.

Infuriated Nehru supporters jumped off the convoy, entered Siva’s residence and vandalised a car and a motorbike parked there. Chairs there were also damaged. Sources said Tiruchy Siva was not in the house at the time of the incident.

Police intervened and stopped them. They also took the six persons who waved black flags to the sessions court police station. While they were sitting in the police station, Nehru’s supporters entered and assaulted them with chairs.

CCTV footage from Tiruchy Siva’s house and also from the police station went viral. They were shared by top politicians from the state including former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Later, the DMK high command suspended the four functionaries.

EPS questions CM over law and order in state

Chennai: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is in charge of the police department, respond to DMK men assaulting each other in a police station in Tiruchy. EPS tweeted that for the first time such an attack has been made in a police station raising the question of whether rowdies have taken up maintenance of law and order in the state. Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the attack on a woman constable in a police station and said all those involved in the attack should be brought to book.

