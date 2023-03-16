Government secretaries should conduct field visits every month: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday directed secretaries of government departments to conduct field inspections in at least two districts every month and meet the people to know about the status of ongoing schemes.

“What gets measured, gets done - is a sign of best management. The petitions I receive from the public indicate the importance of field inspection by officials,” Stalin said while reviewing the progress made in priority schemes at the secretariat.

“It is insufficient if we alone have the best goals. The objective of the schemes will be fulfilled and they will reach the people only when all officials involved in the implementation of these schemes have such goals,” the he said.

The chief minister also told officials to complete all the pending works by setting a time frame. Stalin said he had already discussed the slackness witnessed in the implementation of certain schemes and officials should correct it.

