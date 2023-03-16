Madras HC stays auction of shops in Dindigul Bus Stand

By Express News Service

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted stay on the resolution passed pertaining to the auction of 34 shops by the Dindigul corporation. A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri said if the shops have been allotted by auction, it will be sealed. The judges also directed the Dindigul corporation commissioner to appear before the court on March 20.

The court passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by G Dhanabalan (47), one of the ward councilors of Dindigul corporation. Dhanabalan, in a petition, said the corporation passed a resolution related to auction of 34 shops at Dindigul City Municipal Corporation Kamarajar Bus Stand and its subsequent proceedings as illegal and demanded an open auction for the same.

He said the tender for the auction of the shops lacks transparency and sought re-auction under TN Transparency in Tender Proceedings Act. The shops used for commercial purposes is one of the main revenue for the corporation, as the monthly income is Rs 28,000 from each shop. In the corporation proceeding, the monthly rent is three times less.

Also, there is a mismatch in many of the names of the persons and their shops. The agenda was not circulated and no discussion was made during the council meeting. Three auctions were conducted within a span of 24 days without any publications of auctions in newspapers, he said.

