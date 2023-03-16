Home States Tamil Nadu

'Kalaignar Library' will be evident of a growing intellectual society: TN Industries Minister

In the presence of District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar, Minister Thangam Thennarasu said Madurai is the capital city of Tamil's ancient culture and heritage.

Published: 16th March 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said that 'Kalaignar Library' in Madurai will definitely be evidence of a growing intellectual society during the inauguration of the 'Literary Workshop for Youth' held at Ulaga Tamil Sangam on Wednesday.  

In the presence of District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar, Minister Thangam Thennarasu said Madurai is the capital city of Tamil's ancient culture and heritage. Most people think literature is synonymous with the ancient. However, it is only evidence of ancient culture and traditions, which also helps us understand the future. "Keezhadi Museum exhibits many artefacts that prove people who lived here had a rich knowledge in literature and education nearly 2,600 years ago. Even now, the Tamil letters which are in use were used in Sangam literature too," he said.

He further stated that literature, including the Thirukural and Thol kappiyam, which describe the ancient Tamil lifestyle can be adopted even now. The state government will soon inaugurate 'Kalaignar Library' in Madurai which definitely will be evidence of a growing intellectual society, he added.

