Students affected as lone teacher comes late in Bettamugilalam panchayat in TN

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Despite several complaints, the lone teacher of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Gullatti in Bettamugilalam panchayat continues to be irregular at school.

On Wednesday, the teacher Kesava Moorthy arrived at the school at 10.15 am, and students were seen wandering outside classes.

When asked, the villagers claimed he usually comes to school after 10 am and they send their kids to school after that, as they fear the students may indulge in a quarrel among themselves. A total of 54 students from three villages, including Gullatti, Goundanur and Doddadevanahalli study in the school. Out of 54 students, 18 are SC and ST and 36 are caste Hindus.

Moorthy told TNIE that he is coming late because he has health issues. But the Kelamangalam Block Education Officer was unaware of his situation. Further, Moorthy said the BEO did not grant him medical leave.

The Block Education Officer Govindappa, however, said Moorthy is a good teacher. Collector Deepak Jacob and Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari said they would enquire about the issue.

Last Thursday, Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chella Kumar visited Gullatti and students had complained to him about the irregularity of the teacher.

