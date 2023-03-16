Home States Tamil Nadu

Students affected as lone teacher comes late in Bettamugilalam panchayat in TN

When asked, the villagers claimed he usually comes to school after 10 am and they send their kids to school after that, as they fear the students may indulge in a quarrel among themselves.

Published: 16th March 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

student-school-education

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Despite several complaints, the lone teacher of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Gullatti in Bettamugilalam panchayat continues to be irregular at school.

On Wednesday,  the teacher Kesava Moorthy arrived at the school at 10.15 am, and students were seen wandering outside classes.

When asked, the villagers claimed he usually comes to school after 10 am and they send their kids to school after that, as they fear the students may indulge in a quarrel among themselves. A total of 54 students from three villages, including Gullatti, Goundanur and Doddadevanahalli study in the school. Out of 54 students, 18 are SC and ST and 36 are caste Hindus.

Moorthy told TNIE that he is coming late because he has health issues. But the Kelamangalam Block Education Officer was unaware of his situation. Further, Moorthy said the BEO did not grant him medical leave.  

The Block Education Officer Govindappa, however, said Moorthy is a good teacher. Collector Deepak Jacob and Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari said they would enquire about the issue.
Last Thursday, Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chella Kumar visited Gullatti and students had complained to him about the irregularity of the teacher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bettamugilalam panchayat one teacher for one school
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp