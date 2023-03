By Express News Service

CHENNAI: EVKS Elangovan, MLA, Erode East Assembly constituency, who was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur on Wednesday evening with a mild chest infection, is recovering well now.

A medical bulletin from the hospital said "Elangovan's vitals are stable. He is recovering well."

Elangovan, as a Congress candidate, won the recent by-election to Erode East constituency following the death of his son EVR Thirumagan.

He took oath as a member of the State Assembly on March 10.

