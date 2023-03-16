Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Minister Nehru lays foundation stone for integrated water supply scheme in Thanjavur

For the scheme a new collector well would be dug in the Kollidam river bed near Tiruchenampoondi in Budalur panchayat union and a new well would be dug in the bed of Cauvery at Thogur, officials added

Minister K N Nehru (left) on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the combined water supply scheme in Thanjavur | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a combined water supply scheme worth Rs 249 crore to supply water to 214 habitations located in Budalur panchayat union, part of Tiruvaiyaru and Thanjavur panchayat union areas. K N Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply department laid the foundation stone. The scheme envisages supplying drinking water to a total of 2.25 lakh persons.

As many as 144 habitations coming under 42 village panchayats in Budalur panchayat union, 15 habitations coming under five village panchayats of Tiruvaiyaru panchyat union, 55 habitations coming under 18 village panchayats and SASTRA deemed university would benefit under the scheme, officials said. For the scheme a new collector well would be dug in the Kollidam river bed near Tiruchenampoondi in Budalur panchayat union and a new well would be dug in the bed of Cauvery at Thogur, officials added.

The work will be completed by August 2024, they added. Foundation stones were also laid for new bus terminals at Tiruvaiyaru, Tiruvaiyaru town panchayat and for new library buildings at Tiruvaiyaru, Tirukkattupalli and Melathriupponthurthi. School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, District collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Tiruvaiyaru MLA D Chandrasekaran and Thanjavur MLA T K G Neelamegam were among those present.

